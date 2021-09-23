Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 145.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,195,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

