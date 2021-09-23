Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.67 Million

Analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post sales of $38.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $38.90 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $108,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

