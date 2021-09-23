Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $456.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.42 million and the lowest is $451.00 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $426.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $598.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.94. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,151 shares of company stock worth $74,325,926 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

