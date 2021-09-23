Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

HXL stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,381. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

