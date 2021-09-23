Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

