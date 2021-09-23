Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce sales of $30.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $29.01 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $125.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.57 million, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 92,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

