Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the lowest is ($1.35). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $162,364.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock worth $26,729,693 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $61.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.26.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.