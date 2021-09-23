Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Shopify posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,465.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,512.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,332.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

