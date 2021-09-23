Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.80 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $207.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average of $225.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $220,608,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

