Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,935.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,855.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,588.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

