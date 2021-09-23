Brokers Issue Forecasts for PLx Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $507.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 5.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXP. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.