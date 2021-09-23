Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 972,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.