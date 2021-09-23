Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 1,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

