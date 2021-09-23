Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.60

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.60 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.29), with a volume of 44770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.10. The company has a market capitalization of £760.65 million and a P/E ratio of 49.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

