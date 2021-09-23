Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,340 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

VRP opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

