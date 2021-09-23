Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 130,278 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 219.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 65.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $248,000.

GHY stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

