Cameco (CCJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/17/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “
- 9/15/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 7/29/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE CCJ opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
