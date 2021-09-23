Cameco (CCJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/17/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

9/15/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/29/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Cameco Co alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Cameco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 73.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.