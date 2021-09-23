Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.