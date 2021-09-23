Canaccord Genuity Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$3.00

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DML. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.42.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.03. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at C$932,920.25. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$26,190.00. Insiders have sold a total of 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850 over the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.