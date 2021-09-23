Canaccord Genuity Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$34.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.91. 303,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,585. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -520.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

