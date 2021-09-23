Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5,031.42

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,031.42 ($65.74) and traded as high as GBX 5,080 ($66.37). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,070 ($66.24), with a volume of 34,766 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £833.66 million and a PE ratio of 9.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,031.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,887.49.

In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Jean Matterson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($65,978.57).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

