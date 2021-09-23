Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million.
DEN opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
