Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

DEN opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

