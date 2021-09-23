Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 63,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.18.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

