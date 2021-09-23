CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 4.2%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 12,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 262,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,194,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,008,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

