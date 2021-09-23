Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.41

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.41 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.08). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04), with a volume of 15,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125,600 ($164,097.20).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

