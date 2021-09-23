Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 194,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

