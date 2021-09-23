Castweet (CTT) Achieves Market Cap of $111,225.27

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $111,225.27 and $261.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.05 or 0.00615827 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00133551 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

