Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.64). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($33.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.20) to ($22.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATXS opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.