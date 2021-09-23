Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.49. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 30,594 shares traded.

ATXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The stock has a market cap of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

