Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

