Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.97. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 374,155 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 140,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 621,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

