CertiK (CTK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.93 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00004015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $102.12 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00112567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00165704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.34 or 0.99771511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.18 or 0.06964376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.98 or 0.00804524 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,206,550 coins and its circulating supply is 56,849,077 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

