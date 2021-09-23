Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.77. 24,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

