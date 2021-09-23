Chimpion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $832,020.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00005860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $82.61 million and $832,020.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00126203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044392 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars.

