China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $19.13. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

CEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

