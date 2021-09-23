Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,434,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.76.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $15.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,950.06. 5,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,855.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,588.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

