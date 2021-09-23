CIBC Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to C$7.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618,334. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

