CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

