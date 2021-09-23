CIBC Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$7.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE ACB traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.82. 565,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,365. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.20.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.