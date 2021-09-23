CIBC Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$5.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

HEXO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $303.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $3,439,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

