Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Cicero shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 67,013 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Cicero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Cicero, Inc engages in the provision of desktop activity intelligence, process intelligence and automation software to help organizations isolate issues and automate employee tasks in the contact center and back office. It operates through Software Products segment. The Software Products segment include Cicero Intelligent Analytics Platform and Cicero Automation products.

