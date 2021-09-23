Citigroup Inc. Purchases 95,740 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

