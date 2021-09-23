CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) vs. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Critical Analysis

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Liquid Media Group -18,661.76% -58.47% -49.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLPS Incorporation and Liquid Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Liquid Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $89.42 million 0.62 $2.94 million N/A N/A Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 600.57 -$4.64 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Liquid Media Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

