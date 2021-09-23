Connectome Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $124,938.05 and approximately $1.06 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00133251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.