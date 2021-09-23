Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 215,290 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215,290 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Pan American Silver worth $72,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.