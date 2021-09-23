Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Medtronic by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.79. 137,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,165. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.