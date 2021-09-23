Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.63% of Enerplus worth $66,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,224. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

