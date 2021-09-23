Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 244,346 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,346 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.75% of CAE worth $73,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $3,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in CAE by 60.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 289,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

