Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 50,780 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $125,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

FB traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.16. 743,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,463,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.87 and a 200 day moving average of $332.75. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $931,841,875 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

