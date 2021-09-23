Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 79,007 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,007 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.68. The stock had a trading volume of 618,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,148. The company has a market capitalization of $409.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

